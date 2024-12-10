UP govt organising sports, cultural contests in PM SHRI schools

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday kicked off an initiative to organise sports and cultural contests in PM SHRI schools. The events will be held at the school level from December 9 to 14 and at the district level from December 16 to 20. (For representation)

With a budget allocation of ₹2.5 crore, the government has approved ₹6,000 per school and ₹2,00,000 per district for organizing annual festivals, sports competitions, and one-day district-level programmes, a government spokesperson said.

The objective of these events is to encourage the physical, mental, and social development of students. Additionally, these activities aim to foster confidence, leadership skills, and a sense of discipline among participants, the official added.

It may be noted the Union ministry of education had issued comprehensive guidelines for PM SHRI schools, based on which the Yogi government has undertaken this initiative. The focus is on promoting physical and cultural development among students while strengthening community engagement.

Sports competitions will feature events such as races, relay races, kabaddi, kho-kho, football, and volleyball. Cultural programmes will include dance, singing, drama, and poster competitions.

The winners of the school-level competitions will get to showcase their skills in athletics, chess, table tennis, and yoga in sports as well as in speech, drama, story writing, and poetry recitation in the cultural events at the district level.

A budget of ₹2 lakh has been allocated for each district for the district-level events. All students participating in the competitions will be awarded certificates, and winners will receive prizes.

Minister of state (Independent) for basic education Sandeep Singh said that this initiative aimed to actively involve parents and the community in school activities. “This will not only promote the physical and mental development of children, but also help them internalize moral values, discipline, and teamwork,” he added