UP govt plans sector-wise industrialisation in 12 districts along Purvanchal Expressway

LUCKNOW With the formal opening of the 341-km-long expressway on Tuesday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Uttar Pradesh government’s next focus would be rapid industrialisation along this expressway.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The government has selected 12 districts along this expressway where region specific industries will be promoted. These units will be specific to that region/district to ensure overall development of the region, said a senior official of the state government.

Barabanki, Amethi, Sultanpur, Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Ghazipur, Mau, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Ballia and Sant Kabir Nagar districts have been identified for the Purvanchal Expressway Industrial Corridor project.

The government has also decided to set up industrial parks along the expressway as part of its policy to bring up industrial parks along all e-ways.

Being a land-locked state, transportation has been a major challenge for entrepreneurs investing in Uttar Pradesh. This is a major reason that the government is now preparing to develop industrial parks on the sides of expressways.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Investors have been demanding to set up industrial units along the expressways as this will provide proper connectivity to industries,” said Manmohan Agarwal, senior vice-president, Indian Industries Association (IIA).

BARABANKI

Food products, wood products, pharmaceuticals, electrical equipment

AMETHI

Food products

SULTANPUR

Food products

JAUNPUR

Textiles, non-metallic mineral products, fabricated metal products except machinery and equipment

AZAMGARH

Food products

GHAZIPUR

Food products, beverages, chemicals and electrical products

MAU

Food products, textiles and other non-metallic mineral products

AYODHYA

Food products, beverages, textiles and other non-metallic mineral products, fabricated metal products

GORAKHPUR

Food products, textiles, wood products, coke and refined petroleum products, pharmaceuticals, basic metals, fabricated metal products, medical and dental instruments

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

AMBEDKAR NAGAR

Food products, textiles, other non-metallic mineral products

BALLIA

Food products

SANT KABIR NAGAR

Food products

INDUSTRIAL PARKS TO COME UP HERE

Hargaon village, Firozabad (Agra-Lucknow Expressway)

Buhana village (connecting Agra-Lucknow Expressway and Yamuna Expressway)

Pohara village, Chitrakoot (Bundelkhand Expressway)

Bara village, Barabanki (Purvanchal Expressway)

Mohabbatpur (Mainpuri)