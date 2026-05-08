...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

UP govt ropes in IITs, top institutes for audit of infra projects

New SOP mandates third-party audits by premier technical institutes, with mandatory inspections and annual reviews for infrastructure projects.

Published on: May 08, 2026 05:18 am IST
By Gaurav Saigal, Lucknow
Advertisement

In a move aimed at strengthening quality checks in public infrastructure, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to involve Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and other premier technical institutions for third-party quality audits (TPQA) of construction works across the state, covering roads, bridges, water supply pipelines and sewer networks.

For representation only (File photo)

The state finance department has issued a government order laying down a standard operating procedure (SOP) for TPQA to ensure better monitoring of construction quality in government projects.

“To ensure the quality of construction works of various roads, bridges, water supply pipelines, and sewer pipelines in the state, it has been decided that TPQA of the concerned projects shall be conducted through various technical institutions,” the government order issued by Deepak Kumar, additional chief secretary, finance stated.

As per the SOP, technical institutions have been empanelled division-wise and based on project cost for carrying out TPQA across departments.

For projects worth above 100 crore, IIT Kanpur will conduct audits in Kanpur, Lucknow, Banda, Prayagraj, Ayodhya and Devipatan divisions. IIT-BHU Varanasi has been assigned Basti, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Varanasi and Mirzapur divisions, while IIT Delhi will oversee Meerut, Aligarh, Jhansi and Agra divisions. IIT Roorkee will handle Saharanpur, Moradabad and Bareilly divisions.

The responsibility for implementing technical recommendations will rest with the administrative department and executing agency. A monitoring committee headed by the additional chief secretary, principal secretary or secretary of the department will review compliance and oversee the submission of action taken reports (ATR).

The government has also provided for an annual review mechanism to assess the performance of empanelled institutions and consider addition or removal of institutions under the TPQA framework.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP govt ropes in IITs, top institutes for audit of infra projects
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP govt ropes in IITs, top institutes for audit of infra projects
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.