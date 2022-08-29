UP govt sets Dec 2023 deadline for pathways leading to Ram temple in Ayodhya
The 2-km-long Ram Janmabhoomi Path from Sugriv Quila to Ram Mandir will be the first to come up; tenders for this stretch of the pathway have already been invited
LUCKNOW The Yogi Adityanath government has set a deadline for the completion of three pathways leading to the Ram temple in Ayodhya, for which the government has approved ₹797 crore. The government wants all three stretches of the road of the Ayodhya corridor to be ready by December 2023, when sanctum sanctorum of temple would be opened for devotees, said officials.
The 2-km-long Ram Janmabhoomi Path from Sugriv Quila to Ram Mandir will be the first to come up. Tenders for this stretch of the pathway have already been invited.
The government has set a deadline of March 2023 for completing the Ram Janmabhoomi Path. The Ayodhya administration has to complete 850- metre-long Bhakti Path from Shringar Hat to Ram Janmabhoomi by October 2023 and the 13-km long Ram Path by December 2023.
“By December 2023, all three pathways of the corridor will be completed. Construction work of the Ram Janmabhoomi Path will start soon as tenders for this stretch of the road have already been invited,” said Rishikesh Upadhyay, mayor of Ayodhya.
The administration has started preparing the list of shops that would be demolished for the 13-km long Ram Path.
According to officials, around 3,000 shopkeepers will be relocated for this 13-km stretch of the pathway from Sahadatganj to Naya Ghat.
Around 200 projects are being rolled out under the Ayodhya vision document -2047. These are being executed by the UP Rajkiya Nirman Nigam, UP State Construction and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, Ayodhya Development Authority, Ayodhya Municipal Corporation, PWD, NHAI and other departments of the state government.
On May 6, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had reviewed the Ayodhya vision document during his visit to the temple town.
Ludhiana’s road mishaps fatality rate races past 77%-mark, fifth-highest in country
The city has earned the dubious distinction of being ranked among the top positions in terms of fatalities reported in road accidents in 2021 — ranking fifth in the country with a fatality rate of 77.2%, according to the latest data released by National Crime Record Bureau Rajkot in Gujarat topped the list with a 92.9% fatality rate, followed by Faridabad, Haryana, in second place with 90.9%. The figure for 2019 stood at 69.39%.
83.3% killer crashes in city caused due to speeding: NCRB
In 2021, as many as 96 lives were snuffed out due to road mishaps in the city, a National Crime Records Bureau report has revealed. There was a 43% increase in road fatalities in 2021, which experts attribute to relaxations in Covid curbs. More accidents were seen in winter, with 23 road mishaps reported in December and 20 in January. Figures speak The city witnessed a 43% increase in road fatalities in 2021.
34-year-old found dead in Mohali Phase 1, body kept lying near 82-year-old bedridden father for four days
In a horrific incident, an 82-year-old bedridden man was found living in the same room as the decomposing body of Balwant Singh's 34-year-old son for four days in Phase-1. The body was taken in the mortuary at the Civil Hospital in Phase 6, while Balwant Singh was admitted to the hospital for treatment. A widower, Balwant Singh, had retired from BSNL. He had adopted victim, his sister's on when he was three years old.
Conversion of leasehold to freehold: SC junks Chandigarh’s objections, asks it to do ‘needful’
Ripping apart the Chandigarh administration's objections to allowing conversion of leasehold commercial and industrial properties to freehold, the Supreme Court on Monday directed UT and ministry of home affairs to do the “needful” within three weeks. UT had raised eight objections to its own proposal of allowing conversion, but SC termed all of these as “untenable” and pointed flaws in each of the UT's arguments.
NCRB report 2021: Punjab’s overall crimes dip but those against children up
Punjab saw a dip of 11% in overall crimes in 2021 compared to 2020, but children are not safe as there has been an increase in crimes against them, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau report that was released on Monday. NCRB statistics show a 20% jump in cognisable crimes against children in 2021 compared to the previous year, making them vulnerable.
