U.P. govt to make people aware of initiatives in the field of education

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued directions for organising public participatory programmes in schools under the Nipun Bharat Mission in the state to make students, parents and teachers aware of the initiatives being undertaken by the government in the field of education. The programmes will be held on the lines of the G20 Summit.

(Pic for representation)

The programmes will feature an array of activities to make teachers, parents, community members, and representatives of the initiatives being taken in the field of Nipun Bharat Mission, National Education Policy 2020, and digital learning. The activities will include organising summer camps, conducting meetings of the skilled (nipun) task force, home visits and particular programmes at the district, divisional, and state levels.

According to a state government press release, instructions have been given to all (district institute of educational training) DIET principals, BSAs, and BEOs by the state project office in this regard.

According to the state project director Vijay Kiran Anand, innovative teachers from different schools in the state are organising summer camps with self-motivation. He said, “Summer camps can create a meaningful and creative environment during the summer vacation. It provides a protected and engaging atmosphere where children can learn various skills. During the camp, children can enjoy activities which will be different from the regular academics where they can also develop various social skills.”

Teachers can also seek support from active voluntary organisations at the local level to facilitate these activities. The summer camp should have a duration of at least two hours, and it should commence from 7am onwards. Moreover, efforts should be made to involve parents in this summer camp as well.

Interesting activities can include foundational language and mathematical proficiency, storytelling, music and singing, art-related work, origami, newspaper art, mask-making, painting, project work, quiz contests, rallies, morning assemblies, education forums, English speaking courses, self-defense, yoga practice, and educational films to maintain the interest of the participants. Moreover, outdoor and indoor sports, theatre, mimicking, and skill development programmes can also be included.

The issued instructions state that for the achievement of the specified goals under the Nipun Bharat Mission, meetings of the district-level and block-level task forces should be organised. These meetings will include programmes based on various activities related to the theme of the G20 NEP.

Importance of education and the organisation of Nipun Bharat sessions will be emphasized. Additionally, there will be demonstrations of digital learning content (such as the Diksha app and Nipun Lakshya app) based on the theme of G20 Digital Initiative.

Furthermore, there will be programmes related to plantation in nearby areas such as DIET camps, BSA offices, and others. Under the academic demo, there will be demonstrations of print-rich materials, big books, math-science kits, and educational entrance activities.

Meetings would be held with local people under the education forum and street play to raise awareness among them. Similarly, under role play, classroom teaching, learning based on activities, and the implementation of skill-based activities would be conducted. The quiz contest would include questions related to Nipun, G20, and current affairs.

To inform parents about the Nipun Bharat Mission, Nipun Lakshya, classroom-level transformations, DBT, etc., all departmental officials and district coordinators have been told to personally contact parents by June 15.