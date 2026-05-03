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UP govt to plant 350 crore saplings in single day in statewide afforestation push; CM reviews preps

UP govt to plant 350 crore saplings in single day in statewide afforestation push; CM reviews preps

Published on: May 03, 2026 10:22 pm IST
PTI |
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Lucknow, The Uttar Pradesh government has set a target of planting 3.5 billion saplings in a single day this year as part of its statewide afforestation drive, according to an official statement.

UP govt to plant 350 crore saplings in single day in statewide afforestation push; CM reviews preps

Reviewing preparations for the "Mega Plantation Campaign-2026" on Sunday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the initiative would be taken forward as a mass movement, emphasising that public participation is key to its success.

He also reiterated the slogan: "Plant trees, protect trees".

Adityanath directed that under the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign, at least five moringa saplings must be planted at every anganwadi centre, while students in schools and colleges should plant at least one sapling each.

He said large-scale plantation should be undertaken along both sides of the Ganga Expressway, with preparations underway to plant 43.5 million saplings along rivers and highways.

In Ayodhya, saplings of trees associated with the Ramayan will be planted, while forests and groves will also be developed in the names of martyrs and freedom fighters, according to the statement.

Adityanath stressed that ensuring the survival of planted saplings remains the top priority.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP govt to plant 350 crore saplings in single day in statewide afforestation push; CM reviews preps
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP govt to plant 350 crore saplings in single day in statewide afforestation push; CM reviews preps
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