U.P. govt to set up integrated education commission soon: CM Yogi

An integrated Uttar Pradesh education service selection commission will soon be set up to ensure timely selection of teachers for basic, secondary and higher educational institutes, said chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It will be time saving and there will be more transparency, said an officer who does not wish to be identified. The move will pave way for merging the basic education and secondary education departments so that they work as one unit. “So far, both basic and secondary education departments have separate directors,” he said.

According to a press release issued by the state government, while reviewing the teacher recruitment process in educational institutions in the state, the CM said the commission will be useful in ensuring timely selection of teachers, better utilisation of human resources and financial discipline.

Giving necessary guidelines regarding the formation of an integrated commission, he said, “Uttar Pradesh education selection commission should be given the form of an autonomous corporate body. Guidelines will be made by the commission regarding direct recruitment of teachers in basic, secondary or higher educational institutions.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Throughout the past five-and-a-half-years, there hasn’t been any needless interference in the functioning of various selection commissions operating in the state,” he said.

“There has been fairness and transparency in the functioning of the commissions. Eligible candidates are being selected on the basis of merit. The youth are getting the direct benefit of this change in the state,” the CM added.

Currently, different authorities, boards and commissions operate for the selection of qualified teachers in basic, secondary, higher and technical educational institutions of the state. Apart from the Examination Regulatory Authority, Secondary Education Service Selection Commission and Higher Education Service Selection Commission, selection is also being made through Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission.

“Keeping in view the future requirements in the course of policy reforms, it would be appropriate to give an integrated form to teacher selection commissions,” said the CM. “Regarding appointment of teachers, after completing the process of selection through selection test, interview, etc, a recommendation will be made to the appointing authority for the recruitment of the candidates,” said the CM.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the above points, a detailed proposal should be prepared describing the nature of the new commission, qualification of the chairman and members as well as powers and functions of the commission. The CM said there is a need for the development of infrastructure facilities in these secondary schools aided by the state government.

Therefore, in view of the wider interest of teachers, students and parents, a better action plan for these schools should be prepared and presented keeping in mind the expectations and requirements of the management system.

“The teacher eligibility test for primary and upper primary levels should also be organised through the new commission. It should be ensured that the TET is held on time,” said the CM.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Upgradation of Sanskrit schools is in the priority of the state government. Along with the development of infrastructure facilities in Sanskrit schools, scholarship should also be given to encourage students. The CM asked to prepare a detailed action plan in this regard and submit it as soon as possible.