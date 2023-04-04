U.P. govt to train Pradhans, others in village cleaning

The Uttar Pradesh government will impart training to village pradhans, block motivators, panchayat assistants and the cleaning staff with a view to keeping villages clean. According to additional chief secretary, panchayati raj, Manoj Kumar Singh, a total of 21 training centres will be set up across the state where a total of 83,000 people will be trained in different sessions.

In the second phase of Swachh Bharat Mission (rural), more than 25,000 gram panchayats of U.P. have been included. (For Representation)

“As per the instructions of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, preparations are under way to take appropriate steps regarding management of solid and liquid waste in all the villages of the state and to train the gram panchayat functionaries for this,” he said.

In the second phase of the Swachh Bharat Mission (rural), more than 25,000 gram panchayats of the state have been included for the financial year 2023-24. Recently, the training of master trainers has been completed.“As many as 25,145 village panchayats have been included for the financial year 2023-24 in the second phase of Swachh Bharat Mission (rural). Under this, a target has been set for 43,242 revenue villages,” Singh said.

“A number of campaigns will be launched to manage solid and liquid waste, in addition to maintaining the achievements made in these villages during the first phase of the mission.” he added. In this sequence, training will be provided to about 83,000 people like village heads, block motivators, and panchayat assistants, who will actually work in the villages. Training of these 83,000 people, Singh said, was to be done at 20 district panchayat resource centres (DPRC).

