U.P. govt to use stubble for producing CNG, fertiliser

The Uttar Pradesh government is gearing up to produce compressed natural gas (CNG) and fertiliser from stubble. This move is expected to provide income as well as employment to many people across the state, apart from curbing pollution, said a government spokesperson on Friday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

“This effort will also lead to the production of pure organic fertiliser, contributing to the promotion of green energy and better health outcomes,” said the spokesperson.

The government released a Bio-Energy Policy 2022 to promote biofuel in U.P. and encourage large-scale investment in the sector. Many big investors had signed MoUs with the state government during the Global Investors Summit in this regard.

“One of the upcoming operational plants is Buland Biogas in Bulandshahr, situated in the Lauhgala tehsil. Buland Biogas had signed an MoU worth ₹18.75 crore. This plant will commence production in December and is projected to yield 3 tonnes of CNG per day,” the spokesperson added.

The plant’s liquid organic fertiliser will be provided to farmers free of charge for a three-year period, with the task of identifying eligible farmers falling under the purview of the district magistrate or the chief development officer. This endeavour seeks to support farmers who encounter challenges in procuring fertilisers like diammonium phosphate and urea.

