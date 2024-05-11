U.P.: Groom among 4 charred to death in truck-car collision in Jhansi

Four members of a marriage party, including groom, his brother and nephew, were charred to death and two others suffered injuries when a car caught fire after being hit by a truck at Paricha overbridge in Badagaon area of Jhansi district late on Friday, senior police officials said on Saturday. Besides the groom, his brother and nephew also died in the accident. (For Representation)

They said the injured were undergoing treatment at a local hospital. The mishap occurred when the car of the bridegroom was heading towards bride’s village at around 12 midnight, they added.

Jhansi additional superintendent of police, city, Gyanendra Kumar Singh said the police control room received information at around 12.45 am after which a police team was rushed to the spot.

He said the bridegroom Aakash Ahirwar, 25, his elder brother Ashish Ahirwar, 30, his son Mayank, 4, and car driver Jai Karan aka Bhagat, 32, got charred to death after an explosion in the CNG tank of the car after the collision.

He said two other occupants of car Ravi Ahirwar and Ramesh were rescued before the blast. Another local police officer said all victims were residents of Bilati village under Earch police station limits while the marriage procession was going to Chapaar village under Badagaon police station limits.

He said the car and the truck were also completely charred while the truck driver fled the spot after the collision. He said the bodies had been sent for a post-mortem examination and further investigation into the matter was in progress.

The deceased bridegroom’s brother-in-law Rahul told media persons that he was in another car and crossed the ill-fated car merely five minutes before the collision.