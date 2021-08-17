Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
lucknow news

UP inches closer to 6-cr Covid vaccine doses mark

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 01:00 AM IST
A beneficiary receives a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College, in Prayagraj. (ANI file Photo)

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh inched closer to the 6-crore Covid vaccine doses mark with 22,57,773 beneficiaries inoculated on Monday. The total number of doses administered in the state now had reached 5,96,28,820.

“In Lucknow, 51,326 doses were administered during the day, including 31,308 male and 20,018 female beneficiaries,” said Dr MK Singh, in-charge of vaccination in Lucknow. This was the second highest after 80,410 administered on August 3. Till now, 23,12,423 doses have been administered in Lucknow, including 17,51,616 first and 5,60,807 second doses.

Across UP, 22,57,773 doses were administered during the day, which was the second highest after 29,52,435 doses on August 3. “A special vaccination campaign was conducted during the day. The aim is to reach 6-crore dose mark at the earliest. UP will be the first state in the country to achieve this figure in vaccination,” said Navneet Sehgal, additional chief secretary, information.

“Mega vaccination camps conducted recently have been instrumental in giving a push to vaccination. A large number of people are now coming to take the jabs,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

