U.P. International Trade Show-2024: Yogi Adityanath says Uttar Pradesh has largest MSME base in country

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said Uttar Pradesh has the largest Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) base in the country, emphasising that this sector is the second-largest job creator after agriculture and has played a significant role in the state’s transformation into an industrial powerhouse. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at the UP International Trade Show in Greater Noida on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

He was addressing the gathering at the inaugural function of the U.P. International Trade Show-2024 at the India Expo Center and Mart in Greater Noida.

“According to a survey, there are 96 lakh MSME units spread across 75 districts in the state,” he said.

He emphasised that the event reflects U.P’s growing stature as a preferred destination for global trade and investments.

“U.P. is on the path to becoming the growth engine of India’s economy. Through initiatives like the UPITS, we are not only showcasing our cultural and industrial strength but also inviting the world to be a part of our journey toward becoming a trillion-dollar economy,” said Adityanath at the event.

“When our government assumed office in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, several initiatives were launched to implement the vision of a self-reliant India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi,” the chief minister said.

“As part of this effort, each of the state’s 75 districts identified a unique product under the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme. We expanded the campaign by focusing on promotion, branding, marketing, design, packaging, and technology. This initiative has since become a key driver of employment generation in Uttar Pradesh,” the chief minister added.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, workers from U.P employed in various states faced a significant livelihood crisis. While the nation was concerned about their situation, I was confident in U.P’s potential,” he said.

“Even if four crore workers had returned (during Covid ) then also U.P would have accommodated them,” he asserted .

“As soon as workers arrived, the government conducted skill mapping for all 40 lakh workers, made their data accessible to every district, and facilitated job opportunities in relevant units,” he said.

“This is the same Uttar Pradesh which was seven years ago seen as an obstacle to the nation’s development. But today it is recognized as the growth engine driving India’s progress,” said the CM.

“The MSME sector plays a significant role in this transformation. No major industrial investment can advance without a strong MSME base,” he asserted.

Adityanath added that over the next five days, numerous programs, including G2G and G2B initiatives, will take place to highlight the state’s potential and establish it as a significant forum showcasing the state’s rich cultural and social diversity.

“This will provide an opportunity for Uttar Pradesh’s entrepreneurs to present their products on a global platform,” he remarked.

“Uttar Pradesh is recognized not only for its robust base of MSMEs but also for its excellent infrastructure. At present, six expressways are operational in the state with construction going on for seven more,” he said.

“There are 11 functioning airports, with work in progress on 10 others. Four international airports are currently operational and the state aims to complete the country’s largest Noida International Airport (Jewar) by the end of this year,” he said.

Additionally, he noted that the Ganga Expressway, the longest in the country, is set to connect western and eastern Uttar Pradesh, with efforts underway to make it operational before the Prayagraj Mahakumbh in 2025.

He expressed confidence that the five-day trade show will effectively showcase state’s products, potential, cultural specialties, and social diversity on a global platform.

He noted that over 2,500 exhibitors and more than 350 foreign buyers have already confirmed their attendance.

CM WELCOMES VIETNAMESE DELEGATION

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath met a Vietnamese delegation after the inaugural session of the trade show. As part of the five-day Global Industry Mahakumbh, Adityanath met various delegates, including the ambassador of Vietnam.

Vietnamese companies will soon invest in the food processing and IT sectors in Uttar Pradesh, said the state government.

Adityanath expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Vietnamese team for their participation. The Vietnamese delegation also featured artists showcasing traditional arts.