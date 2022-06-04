UP investors summit: Drone tech to usher in healthcare to hinterland

Vertiplane X3, the made-in-India hybrid drone, was displayed at one of the stalls at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, in Lucknow on Friday.

Project manager of Tech Eagle, the company manufacturing the drone, Yash Sharma said that the drone had a maximum speed of 120 km/hr, distance coverage of 100 kilometers and a payload capacity of 3 kilogram and can take off with a load of up to 20 kilograms.

“It is said to be the fastest in the country,” he claimed.

“The drone is studded with multiple fail-safe options and a dynamic design which has never been seen before, this Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) is ideal for the delivery of cargo for healthcare, defence, maritime, hyperlocal and e-commerce items to the distance of 50 km as it can go 50 km and return 50 km at a time. The drone can fly at the height of 4,500 meters and can bear winds upto 45 km/hr,” Sharma said.

“The product aims to bring healthcare to the hinterland. It has delivered medicines after a flight of 40 km in hilly region of Nagaland. It has delivered vaccines in Telangana while maintaining the cold chain,” he said.

“The company has trail approvals from DGCA, AAI and MHA. The drone meets the needs of maritime and defence sectors too. At the same time, it strengthens conventional logistics supply chain also,” he added.