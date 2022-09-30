U.P.: Kanpur girls’ hostel sweeper held for making obscene videos of inmates

Police on Friday arrested a sweeper of a private girls’ hostel for allegedly making obscene videos of some of the inmates staying there, said senior police officials here. The hostel’s caretaker Manoj Pandey and warden Seema Pal had also been arrested, they added.

The sweeper Rishi was caught making the video on Thursday night near a washroom in the hostel having 70 inmates. All of them vacated the hostel on Friday. The police action came after several NEET aspirants, staying at the Sai Niwas Girls’ Hostel, filed a complaint with the police accusing the sweeper of making their obscene videos.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Kalyanpur, Dinesh Shukla said the mobile phone of the accused had been seized and sent for forensic analysis. “A worker of Kanpur’s Sai Niwas Girls’ Hostel was arrested after a NEET aspirant filed a complaint accusing him of making their videos. Ten to twelve other girls came along with her. The accused had been working there for nearly eight years,” Shukla said.

“The caretaker and the warden have also been arrested. All the three have been sent to jail,” he said. The sweeper who had been asked to surrender his mobile phone to the police officer in the hostel deleted some of the videos. An official on the condition of anonymity said the mobile contained videos of several inmates. All were made when they were using the washroom. Police have lodged an FIR against the accused.

Also, the police have launched a separate probe into the use of the nameplate of a senior IPS officer Surendra Nath Tiwari by the hostel. The nameplate was found at the entrance. The officer claimed he had nothing to do with the hostel and feigned ignorance about how his nameplate was used.

However, all the 70 inmates left the hostel on Friday. One of them said she was scared and going back to her parents. “The hostel belongs to one Shashi Somani,” said an official. Somani was unavailable for his comments on the incident. Recently, protests erupted on the Chandigarh university campus over claims that some videos of women students were recorded there.