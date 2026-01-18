UP largest consumer market in health sector: Adityanath at UP HealthTech Conclave 1.0

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that Uttar Pradesh is India’s largest healthcare consumer market. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and deputy CM Brajesh Pathak at the UP HealthTech Conclave 1.0’ in Lucknow on Sunday. (HT)

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the three-day ‘UP HealthTech Conclave 1.0’ in Lucknow, the chief minister said, “This conclave is important because Uttar Pradesh is the largest consumer market in this sector and the biggest hub for the health needs of neighbouring states.” He highlighted that with a population of 25 crore, the state also has the responsibility to provide healthcare facilities to neighbouring states and countries such as Nepal.

Claiming significant changes in the healthcare sector before 2014, Yogi said that over the last eight to nine years, the state, in collaboration with the Centre, has been able to transform healthcare delivery and infrastructure.

“Before 2017, Uttar Pradesh had 40 medical colleges, including government and private institutions. Today, there are 81 fully functional medical colleges, two AIIMS and more than 100 government-run district hospitals,” he said.

The chief minister said the state also has a strong network of primary health centres (PHCs), community health centres (CHCs) and health and wellness centres that provide healthcare services in remote areas.

Citing the Prime Minister Ayushman Bharat Yojana (PM-JAY), Yogi said 5.5 crore PM Ayushman Golden Cards have been issued in the state, providing cashless health coverage of ₹5 lakh per family per year. Beneficiaries not covered under PM-JAY are assisted under the Chief Minister’s scheme, he added.

He said these reforms have led to improvements in maternal and infant mortality rates, institutional deliveries aligning with national standards, and effective control over tuberculosis and vector-borne diseases. Encephalitis, which once claimed nearly 50,000 lives, has now been brought under control, with zero reported deaths, he added.

Outlining the way forward, the chief minister stressed the use of technology, telemedicine, and AI-based screening at the village level to reduce travel and ensure timely treatment. He said the Medical Device Park in the Yamuna Authority region and the Bulk Drug Pharma Park in Lalitpur are being developed rapidly to move from “Make in India” to “Make for the World.”

During the programme, he also launched the UP-IMRAS digital platform to streamline approvals and monitor clinical trials, pharmaceuticals, and medical device research, and released a book on standard operating procedures for institutional ethics committees.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak also attended the event, along with senior state and central officials and industry leaders.