Saturday, May 24, 2025
U.P. leading EV state, to set up 320 charging stations in 16 cities

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 24, 2025 07:14 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh plans to install 320 EV charging stations in 16 cities to support green mobility, enhancing infrastructure for a growing electric vehicle market.

In a push towards green mobility and environmental sustainability, the Yogi Adityanath government has initiated an ambitious plan to install 320 public electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across 16 major cities of the state, a government spokesman said here on Friday.

(PTI photo)
(PTI photo)

The initiative, being implemented under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, is part of the government’s broader strategy to expand EV infrastructure and promote cleaner transport alternatives, the spokesman added.

“Driven by a surge in electric vehicle registrations—75,998 in 2022, 1,29,466 in 2023, and 1,55,889 in 2024—Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the leading state in India in terms of EV usage. To support this rapid growth, the state government is focusing on creating a robust charging network that meets the needs of all categories of EV users,” the spokesman said.

As part of the plan, the urban transport directorate will oversee the development of charging stations in cities, including Agra (20), Firozabad (20), Mathura (21), Aligarh (22), Meerut (22), Bareilly (16), Moradabad (7), Saharanpur (5), Lucknow (27), Gorakhpur (21), Shahjahanpur (20), Ayodhya (28), Kanpur (26), Prayagraj (25), Jhansi (20) and Varanasi (20).

Each charging station will be allocated 180 square feet of space and equipped with a mix of fast and slow chargers, including CCS-2, CHAdeMO, and Bharat AC/DC standards—making them suitable for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers. To enhance user convenience, these stations will be strategically located near markets, restaurants, and other high-footfall areas.

The design, construction, operation, and maintenance of the EV charging stations will be handled by private Charge Point Operators (CPOs). These operators will be responsible for paying electricity bills, taxes, and insurance, and also for ensuring safety and good customer service.

The stations will be made technologically advanced and scalable so they can meet the growing demand for EVs in the future. CPOs will also be allowed to earn money through advertisements and other business activities, but only with permission from the municipal corporations.

“The municipal corporations will provide the land for the charging stations and assist in getting electricity connections. In return, they will take a revenue share of 1 per kWh billed unit. The directorate of urban transport will conduct regular inspections to ensure technical and safety standards are followed,” he said.

