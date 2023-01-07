U.P. looking for investment in sports too

The U.P. sports and youth affairs department too is bracing up to attract investments in the sports sector in the state when it hosts the Global Investors Summit 2023 next month.

The department is also looking to develop water sports facilities, through private investment, along all the rivers in the state.

Additional chief secretary (ACS), sports and youth affairs, Navneet Sehgal on Friday held a meeting of the department officers to promote and invite private investment in sports.

Sehgal asked officers to develop sports facilities in PPP (public-private partnership) mode and invite corporate investments in all government stadiums. “Link sports and sports facilities with private investments. Also, encourage all private sports academies in the state to invest. Attract private investors into the opening of sports universities in the state”, he said at the meeting.

Sehgal also asked department colleagues to begin developing water sports facilities, with the help of private players, along all the rivers in the state.

The meeting also discussed ideas to invite sports goods manufacturers--international and national-- to begin manufacturing in U.P.