U.P.: Lucknow police carry out raids to nab Mukhtar’s MLA son in arms case

Eight teams of Lucknow police carried out raids at multiple locations in the state capital on Monday in search of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj (SBSP) Party MLA from Mau (Sadar) assembly seat Abbas Ansari, the son of jailed Mafioso Mukhtar Ansari, in connection with an arms case.

The MP-MLA court of Lucknow has issued a nonbailable warrant (NBW) against Ansari. Cops have to produce Ansari in the court on August 25. Ansari is facing charges under the Arms Act for procuring multiple arms fraudulently on a single arms licence. He is also facing charges of fraudulently transferring arms licence.

The cops carried out raid at Metro City in Paper Mill colony, Nishatganj, in search of Ansari. Deputy commissioner of police Kasim Abdi and force from several police stations reached Metro City in the evening. However, Ansari could not be located.

Abdi said raids were carried out to arrest Abbas Ansari as nonbailable warrant has been issued against him by the court. Later, the cops raided New Vidhyak Awas in Lalbagh, Bahukhandi Mantri Awas in Butler Palace colony and in Gomti Nagar extension.

Simultaneous police raids were carried out in several states, including New Delhi, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Goa in search of Ansari. Abbas is first-time MLA from Mau (Sadar) assembly constituency which was earlier represented by his father Mukhtar Ansari five times in a row from 1996. The SBSP had allied with the Samajwadi Party in 2022 state assembly polls.

Last week, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had conducted multiple raids on the premises of mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, his brother and Bahujan Samaj Party MP Afzal Ansari and other aides in Ghazipur, Mau, Lucknow and Delhi in connection with an alleged Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case. The ED will question close aides of Mukhtar Ansari in this connection. Mukhtar Ansari is currently lodged in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda jail.