U.P.: Lucknow police carry out raids to nab Mukhtar’s MLA son in arms case
Eight teams of Lucknow police carried out raids at multiple locations in the state capital on Monday in search of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj (SBSP) Party MLA from Mau (Sadar) assembly seat Abbas Ansari, the son of jailed Mafioso Mukhtar Ansari, in connection with an arms case.
The MP-MLA court of Lucknow has issued a nonbailable warrant (NBW) against Ansari. Cops have to produce Ansari in the court on August 25. Ansari is facing charges under the Arms Act for procuring multiple arms fraudulently on a single arms licence. He is also facing charges of fraudulently transferring arms licence.
The cops carried out raid at Metro City in Paper Mill colony, Nishatganj, in search of Ansari. Deputy commissioner of police Kasim Abdi and force from several police stations reached Metro City in the evening. However, Ansari could not be located.
Abdi said raids were carried out to arrest Abbas Ansari as nonbailable warrant has been issued against him by the court. Later, the cops raided New Vidhyak Awas in Lalbagh, Bahukhandi Mantri Awas in Butler Palace colony and in Gomti Nagar extension.
Simultaneous police raids were carried out in several states, including New Delhi, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Goa in search of Ansari. Abbas is first-time MLA from Mau (Sadar) assembly constituency which was earlier represented by his father Mukhtar Ansari five times in a row from 1996. The SBSP had allied with the Samajwadi Party in 2022 state assembly polls.
Last week, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had conducted multiple raids on the premises of mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, his brother and Bahujan Samaj Party MP Afzal Ansari and other aides in Ghazipur, Mau, Lucknow and Delhi in connection with an alleged Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case. The ED will question close aides of Mukhtar Ansari in this connection. Mukhtar Ansari is currently lodged in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda jail.
Dwarfing of paddy crop: Experts panel to submit report with PAU
As reports are emerging about mysterious dwarfing of paddy plants from all districts across Punjab and neighbouring state of Haryana, Punjab Agricultural University has formed a five-member committee to look into the cause behind the trend. The committee is likely to submit its fact-finding report to PAU by Wednesday (August 24) It is for the second time this year when the cash crop has encountered a problem.
BJP attacks Siddaramaiah for ‘visiting temple after eating meat’
BJP leaders in Karnataka are targeting senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah for reportedly going to a temple during his recent visit to Kodagu district after eating non-vegetarian food, and have accused him of hurting religious sentiments. Siddaramaiah visiting Basaveshwara temple in Kodlipet after allegedly eating non-vegetarian food has triggered a controversy. “Siddaramaiah or anyone should not hurt the feelings of the faithful. If you (Siddaramaiah) have guts, eat pork and visit a mosque,” he challenged.
K’taka to launch pilot road project giving cyclists, pedestrians priority
With an aim to decongest the roads, the Karnataka government is gearing up to launch its pilot project in Tumakuru and one zone of Bengaluru, officials in the know of matter said on Monday. The state is experimenting with the active mobility plan under which the pedestrians, cyclists and public transport will get priority on the roads.
Shivakumar: Cong rally to cover 511 km in K’taka
Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra” will be covering a total distance of 511 km across 21 days in Karnataka, the party's state president DK Shivakumar said on Monday. He said discussions are on with the All India Congress Committee regarding the route to be taken for the yatra. The yatra is being planned from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. The 'padayatra' (foot march) will cover 12 states and two Union territories.
Posters of Savarkar removed from Cong office in Vijayapura
Police on Monday removed posters of Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar put up at a Congress office in Karnataka's Vijayapura district. BJP district Yuva Morcha vice president Basavaraj Hugar claimed that he has put up Savarkar's posters at the Congress office. Last week, Congress leader Siddaramaiah lashed out at the BJP and raised questions on attempts to put up posters of Savarkar in Muslim-dominated areas.
