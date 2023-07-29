Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP man bags mega prize in Dubai, will get over 5.5 lakh every month for next 25 years

UP man bags mega prize in Dubai, will get over 5.5 lakh every month for next 25 years

PTI | | Posted by Yagya Sharma
Jul 29, 2023 12:28 PM IST

Khan, who works as an interior design consultant for a real estate company in Dubai, stands to get Dh25,000 (5,59,822) a month for 25 years.

An Indian architect working in Dubai has been named the first winner of a new mega prize in the UAE and will receive more than 5.5 lakh every month for the next 25 years.

Khan said he is grateful for the win and said it comes at a very important time.(Gulf news)
Khan said he is grateful for the win and said it comes at a very important time.(Gulf news)

Also Read| 11 women civic body workers in Kerala win 10-cr bumper lottery

Mohamned Adil Khan from Uttar Pradesh was named the mega prize winner of the FAST 5 draw at a press conference held on Thursday, the Gulf News, a daily English language newspaper, reported.

Khan, who works as an interior design consultant for a real estate company in Dubai, stands to get Dh25,000 (5,59,822) a month for 25 years after winning the lottery.

Khan said he is grateful for the win and said it comes at a very important time.

“I am the sole bread earner for my family. My brother passed away during the pandemic and I am supporting his family. I have aged parents and a five-year-old daughter. So the extra money comes just in time," he said.

Also Read| Group of friends deny share of $1 million lottery winnings to Canadian man, he sues them

Khan said he was left pleasantly surprised after getting the news.

"I also told my family and they could not believe it either. They said to double-check the news for its authenticity," he said.

Paul Chader, Head of Marketing, Tycheros which organises Emirates Draw, said: “We are glad to announce our first winner for FAST 5 in less than eight weeks of its launch. The reason why we call it FAST 5 is because it is the fastest way to become a multi-millionaire.”

He added that the idea behind staggered payments is to secure the winner.

“This sort of prize win ensures a regular payout for the next 25 years to the winner,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out