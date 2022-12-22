Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP: Man on run after killing friend's nephew, dies in road accident

UP: Man on run after killing friend's nephew, dies in road accident

lucknow news
Published on Dec 22, 2022 04:03 PM IST

Naresh Yadav (32) was killed after being hit by a truck on the Lucknow-Delhi highway near Pardhauli village on Wednesday night, police said.

The accused also attempted to kill his friend's other nephew, Amaan, aged four.
PTI |

A man who was attempting to flee allegedly after killing his friend's nephew died in a road accident here, police said on Thursday.

Naresh Yadav (32) was killed after being hit by a truck on the Lucknow-Delhi highway near Pardhauli village on Wednesday night, police added.

According to police, Yadav was fleeing after killing his friend Faheem's nephew Subhan (5) by strangling him in Gauntia village in CB Ganj area.

He also attempted to kill his friend's other nephew Amaan (4), they said.

Yadav had some dispute with Faheem due to which he was upset with him and wanted to settle scores with him due to which he killed his nephew, ASP (City) Rahul Bhati said.

The accused and his friend are involved in the welding business in Jammu, he said.

Yadav had gone to Faheem's place to attend a party but took his two nephews to a nearby field intending to kill them, police said.

Amaan is undergoing treatment at a hospital and his condition is stated to be stable, they said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh murder road accident
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP