U.P. marching ahead in solar energy field: Min

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh was establishing nine solar parks with a total capacity of 3840 MW, out of which 528 MW of electricity production had already started, energy minister AK Sharma said here on Wednesday, claiming that the state had taken significant strides in the field of renewable energy. Under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, solar energy plants will be installed on the rooftops of 25 lakh houses in the state, providing 300 units of free electricity to the people. (Pic for representation)

“Uttar Pradesh stands fifth in the country, following Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, which have the best natural potential for solar energy. Large-scale investments have been received for the establishment of solar parks, particularly in Bundelkhand and other regions of the state,” he said.

These, according to Sharma, include not only the establishment of solar parks but also the installation of rooftop solar panels atop houses , establishment of solar cities, providing electricity to agricultural farms through solar energy, pump storage and biomass energy production. Uttar Pradesh also ranks second in the country in biomass energy production.

“Under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, solar energy plants will be installed on the rooftops of 25 lakh houses in the state, providing 300 units of free electricity to the people. The state has set a target of generating 22,000 MW of electricity from solar energy, including 6,000 MW through the installation of solar rooftop systems on private and government buildings and 14,000 MW through solar utility projects and solar parks,” the minister said.

So far, 3871.17 MW of grid-connected renewable capacity has been installed in the state. Additionally, 2594 MW of ground-mounted projects have been established for captive use, third-party sales, and open sales of electricity to DISCOM, UPPCL. Rooftop solar systems with a capacity of 375 MW have already been installed in houses .

Similarly, under the PM KUSUM Yojana (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan Yojana), 16.17 MW of grid-connected tube wells have been powered by solar energy. Solarisation of private on-grid pumps of farmers and separate agricultural electricity feeders will also be done. Solar energy powers 886 MW of drinking water pumping stations in the villages of 61 districts in the state.

Over the past year, 528 MW of ground-mounted utility scale has been commissioned, and work is underway to establish 6,800 MW of utility-scale projects.