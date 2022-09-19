U.P. medical, secondary edu depts to motivate students for career in paramedical

Medical and secondary education departments will join hands to motivate students for a career in paramedical. The scope of courses such as nursing, lab and operating theatre technician or other such courses will be explained and students in class 11 and 12 will be motivated to take up a career in this field.

“Our aim is to tell students about the options they can choose to earn a respectful living in medical field via paramedical courses. People know little about the scope in this field,” said principal secretary, medical education, Alok Kumar.

“Nursing is not just about working for patients but it has teaching work too. You can opt to teach nursing students and with experience can groom young nurses too for higher excellence in their professional field. All this with high respect and good salary,” Kumar added.

Apart from nurses, other options of becoming a technician to work inside an operation theatre, at a diagnostic centre is good option. There is a shortage of good nurses. Nurses from other states can be seen working at hospital despite they do not know local dialect but hospitals appoint them for they are better skilled.

“There is an acute shortage of good technicians who can work on X-ray machines, CT scan and other such equipment. Pursuing a career as a technician is yet another good option from a field in demand,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

The state has around 1000 nursing/paramedical institutes. “Many nursing schools have recruited retired teachers/doctors as faculty but the need is for young graduates who can explain to students the latest on the medical treatment,” said a senior government doctor.

The departments will jointly hold sessions at schools where students will be told about the career options in paramedical sciences. Those interested will be guided by experts.