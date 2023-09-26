U.P. minister launches ‘154-hour non-stop cleanliness campaign’ in state

Uttar Pradesh urban development minister AK Sharma launched ‘154-hour non-stop cleanliness campaign’ from his official residence here on Tuesday. During the campaign, which will end on 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi (1869-1948) on October 2, local bodies will ensure cleaning of all streets, roads and drains of all cities in the state. Uttar Pradesh urban development minister AK Sharma. (HT file)

The minister said the work of cleaning teams and officials would be continuously monitored. He also said the civic bodies would take cooperation of public representatives and citizens in the campaign. “All local bodies are directed to cooperate with one another. They should make full use of machines and other resources. The local bodies will also pay attention to regular and timely door-to-door waste collection and its processing,” Sharma said.

He also instructed the officials to make people aware about the importance of cleanliness and tell them that they should avoid throwing waste in the open. During the drive, residents would be encouraged to not use single-use plastic. Strict action would be taken against those who spread filth, he said.

Participation of schools, colleges and universities in the campaign would also be ensured, Sharma added. Students would be given information about waste management. They would also be motivated to make something new by recycling waste items. During the campaign, the focus would be on cleaning major crossings, bus stands, railway stations, hospitals, markets, religious and public places and toilets near hospitals.

Director, directorate of urban bodies, Uttar Pradesh, Nitin Bansal, all municipal commissioners, executive officers along with other civic officials participated in the event virtually.

