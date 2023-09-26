News / Cities / Lucknow News / U.P. minister launches ‘154-hour non-stop cleanliness campaign’ in state

U.P. minister launches ‘154-hour non-stop cleanliness campaign’ in state

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Sep 26, 2023 09:07 PM IST

The campaign, which Uttar Pradesh urban development minister AK Sharma on Sept 26, will end on the occasion of 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Oct 2

Uttar Pradesh urban development minister AK Sharma launched ‘154-hour non-stop cleanliness campaign’ from his official residence here on Tuesday. During the campaign, which will end on 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi (1869-1948) on October 2, local bodies will ensure cleaning of all streets, roads and drains of all cities in the state.

Uttar Pradesh urban development minister AK Sharma. (HT file)
Uttar Pradesh urban development minister AK Sharma. (HT file)

The minister said the work of cleaning teams and officials would be continuously monitored. He also said the civic bodies would take cooperation of public representatives and citizens in the campaign. “All local bodies are directed to cooperate with one another. They should make full use of machines and other resources. The local bodies will also pay attention to regular and timely door-to-door waste collection and its processing,” Sharma said.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

He also instructed the officials to make people aware about the importance of cleanliness and tell them that they should avoid throwing waste in the open. During the drive, residents would be encouraged to not use single-use plastic. Strict action would be taken against those who spread filth, he said.

Participation of schools, colleges and universities in the campaign would also be ensured, Sharma added. Students would be given information about waste management. They would also be motivated to make something new by recycling waste items. During the campaign, the focus would be on cleaning major crossings, bus stands, railway stations, hospitals, markets, religious and public places and toilets near hospitals.

Director, directorate of urban bodies, Uttar Pradesh, Nitin Bansal, all municipal commissioners, executive officers along with other civic officials participated in the event virtually.

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out