U.P.: Multi-cuisine restaurants, cafes at Prayagraj Boat Club soon

Tourists visiting Sangam city will soon be able to enjoy delicious dishes in a multi-cuisine restaurant under the open sky at the Prayagraj Boat Club located on the Yamuna banks. Besides, there will also be a yoga centre at the club along with water sports facilities for them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officials of the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) have started the process for upgrading the facilities at the boat club. It has invited proposals from interested parties for “conceptualisation, development, operations, maintenance and management of dining, creative entertainment and recreational activities in Boat Club, Prayagraj with the technical bid opening date fixed for November 10, say officials aware of the move.

The PDA has decided to come up with theme-based multi-cuisine restaurants and cafes having open seating on the promenades. The plan is to entrust the task to a suitable agency for 15 years with a provision of a five-year further extension subject to achievement of performance level benchmark. The objective will be to increase footfall in the area and develop the boat club as one of the prime tourist spots in the city, they add.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Interested agencies will give a presentation as to what changes they would like to make in the present setup at the boat club and how they plan to develop it. “The agency whose plan is best will be given the responsibility of running the boat club and revamping the facilities so that the denizens can enjoy the best of facilities beside the Yamuna bank,” said vice-chairman, PDA, Arvind Kumar Chauhan.

The selected agency will also have to set up a yoga centre at the boat club, he added. Chauhan said after the proposed changes, the boat club would be one of the major attractions in the city in terms of promoting tourism. The facelift of the boat club would be done before Kumbh-2025, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The club will also become an attractive centre of water sports on Yamuna. The plan to revamp the facilities at the boat club was proposed before the 2022 assembly elections but had to be postponed after the model code of conduct came into force.

Entertainment zone for children with multiple fun activities besides promoting river-based tourism by providing mini tour packages on a daily basis for different locations allowing pickup and drops from boat club has also been envisaged.

Tie-ups with dedicated hospitality websites and other such platforms would also be undertaken. The lawn area in the boat club premises would also be utilised for hosting events like food festivals, vending activities/craft bazaar (like Dilli Haat), yoga camps, social events like storytelling, music and festivals to live concerts besides exhibitions and other promotional events as well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}