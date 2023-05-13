BJP scores mega sixes in UP civic polls, happy Yogi hails 'triple engine govt'

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday lauded the electoral performances of the Bharatiya Janata Party and it ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) in the bypolls to Suar and Chhanbey seat and the municipal elections.“The mandate in the civic polls is due to efficient administration, development and safety in the state”, Adityanath said.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath along with deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak and others during the press conference on BJP massive victory in Local bodies election on Saturday.(Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

“In 2017, BJP won 60 seats but this year we've won more than double seats in urban local body polls”, Adityanath said.UP municipal election results LIVE updates“Our ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) won both the Suar and Chanbe by-polls and defeated the Samajwadi Party. I thank the voters for giving us the opportunity in the urban local body elections and by-elections. I want to assure the people that the UP government will continue to work for their development and security”, the CM added.

The BJP pocketed ten municipal corporations in the recently concluded civic elections. It won the mayoral seats in Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Shahjahanpur, Aligarh, Gorakhpur and Moradabad as the counting progresses.The urban local body polls were held in two phases -- on May 4 and May 11 -- to elect 17 mayors, and 1,401 corporators. As many as 19 corporators were elected unopposed, the state election commission said.

