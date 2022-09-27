U.P.: Muslim women in Lucknow send “Thank You Modi ji” postcards to PM

Several Muslim women beneficiaries of various government schemes sent “thank you Modiji” postcards to Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow’s Kasaibada locality on Tuesday. Lucknow is defence minister Rajnath Singh’s Lok Sabha constituency.

“In their letters, the Muslim women have written how they have been benefited under the BJP and Modi ji. Free ration, scrapping of instant divorce practice, free Covid vaccination, Ujjawala free cooking gas connections and free houses are benefiting them as much as anyone else,” said BJP MLC Mukesh Sharma.

These minority women sent these postcards as part of a campaign carried out under the BJP’s a fortnight of service campaign that started from Modi’s birthday on September 17 and would continue till Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary on October 2. As part of the drive, the BJP has also been organising awareness campaigns to conserve water and save trees. The party cadres have organised blood donation camps too.

The fortnight of service is being observed across the country and if the NaMo App rating is anything to go by, several U.P. regions have done well all across the country in service outreach activities. The BJP had organised a competition among all the states across the country to engage them in a healthy, friendly contest on outscoring others in organising service and outreach programmes. All these ratings are being uploaded on NaMo App on constituency wise basis.

“Various U.P. regions are doing well on the App. The final results would be out after October 2,” a BJP leader said. Tuesday’s exercise by the Muslim women were part of the efforts by the BJP to symbolically indicate that the minorities are not anti-Muslim and that now PM Modi has a following among the minority women.

The party has been asserting that due to series of decisions, like scrapping of the instant divorce practice of triple talaq and ensuring that benefits of all government schemes were available to all, without discrimination, the community women specially have been edging closer to the BJP. The BJP recently registered impressive wins in Lok Sabha by-polls in Azamgarh and Rampur, the two constituencies dominated by Muslims.

Lucknow too has a significant Muslim presence, especially in old city areas. Since the time when former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee contested from Lucknow, the community has traditionally not been averse to supporting BJP. Party leaders admit that a section of the community also backed Rajnath in both Lok Sabha polls (2014, 2019) that he won from here with Shia leader Kalbe Jawad also issuing an appeal in his favour.