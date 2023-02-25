U.P.: New tube wells in two dozen localities of Prayagraj soon

Over four dozen localities of the Sangam city, which are presently facing repeated water crisis, will soon be getting relief. Reason: Jal Sansthan has decided to install new tube wells in around two dozen such localities. Besides, water supply capacity will also be increased by reboring 22 other tube wells, say officials aware of the matter.

A tube well in Prayagraj city. (HT file)

Starting preparations in this regard, the Jalkal department has sought a budget from the Mahakumbh-2025 funds. A total of ₹13 crore will be spent on installation and reboring of new tube wells, they add.

Officials also said the department had sought ₹5 crore from the Kumbh-2019 budget in 2019. Had the department been given the funds, the water crisis would not have escalated to its present level. Now the department has asked for ₹13 crore to resolve the problem.

The water crisis has also deepened due to decline in the groundwater level. The department has also identified the tube wells which are not functioning properly, officials say.

“A proposal has been prepared to install at least 26 new small tube wells and to rebore 22 existing tube wells. We are now waiting for the budget. The proposal to install and rebore the tube wells has been sent to the higher authorities,” said general manager, Jal Sansthan, Prayagraj, Kumar Gaurav while confirming the move.

The localities which face water crises quite often include Daraganj, Allapur, Kydganj, Naini, Dariyabad, Bahadurganj, Unchwagarhi, Peeli Kothi, Circular Road, Govindpur, Salori, Chakia, Beniganj, Akbarpur, Karelabagh, Pritam Nagar and Jayantipur among others.

In another development associated with supplying potable water to railway staff staying in the colonies in the vicinity of Prayagraj Junction, three overhead tanks would soon be constructed.

In the backdrop of the expansion plan of the Prayagraj junction, construction of new buildings has started by demolishing old houses in railway colonies. In this scenario, focus is on providing 24-hour water supply to passengers and families living in the areas.

Approval has been given for constructing three overhead tanks on behalf of Prayagraj division of north central railway. A new pipeline will also be laid on both sides of the junction and up to the colonies, said railway officials. Presently, the overhead tanks from which water is being supplied will continue till these three tanks are being connected to the new buildings.

