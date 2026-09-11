Muzaffarnagar, A panchayat has been called by the father of slain Haryanvi singer Ankit Balyan at his residence in Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh on Friday to discuss measures to secure justice for his son.

UP: 'Nyay Maha Panchayat' to be held at Ankit Balyan's village to seek justice for slain singer

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International Jat Parliament president Manu Choudhary said the gathering at Banthikheda village will also decide the date for a 'Nyay Maha Panchayat' to demand the arrest of two absconding shooters and other conspirators involved in Balyan's murder and raise the issue of alleged lack of cooperation by Haryana Police with investigators from Uttar Pradesh.

"Chaudhary Satbir Singh, an Indian Army veteran and father of the late Ankit Balyan, has called a panchayat at his residence. A humble request to all Chaudharys of all khaps to attend this significant meeting and help make vital decisions towards ensuring complete justice for Ankit Balyan," Choudhary said in a post on Facebook.

"The September 11 panchayat in Bantikheda has been convened to decide upon a date for the 'Nyay Maha Panchayat', which is likely to be attended by 40,000 to 50,000 people," Choudhary told PTI.

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{{^usCountry}} A similar community panchayat was held at Balyan's residence late Thursday that was attended by the several Jat leaders, including Balyan Khap head and Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Naresh Tikait, Gathwala Khap head Baba Shyam Singh, and Choudhary. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A similar community panchayat was held at Balyan's residence late Thursday that was attended by the several Jat leaders, including Balyan Khap head and Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Naresh Tikait, Gathwala Khap head Baba Shyam Singh, and Choudhary. {{/usCountry}}

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The panchayat decided that a five-member committee would meet Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to raise their demands, Tikait said.

The participants also sought action against conspirators living abroad or lodged in jails and financial assistance from the state government for Balyan's family. They also expressed concern over alleged threats issued to the family by the accused on social media.

Shamli Additional Superintendent of Police Sumit Shukla on Friday said police were seeking the custody remand of gangster Rakesh alias Pappu, lodged in Karnal jail, for questioning in the murder case.

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Police have identified him as a conspirator. Police are also conducting raids to arrest absconding shooters Satyam and Aryan, who are carrying a reward of ₹1 lakh each.

Balyan was shot dead on August 26 after he came out of a gym in Shamli and was walking towards his car. Police had earlier said four assailants riding two motorcycles opened fire on him.

Balyan suffered five gunshot wounds, including two to the head. Police identified some of the accused on August 29. Two of them, Mohit and Sumit, were killed in a police encounter in Shamli on August 31. Mohit had at least 14 criminal cases against him, while Sumit had one, police said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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