UP on alert as major rivers cross danger mark amid IMD warning

LUCKNOW The UP government sounded an alert following a forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy rain, flash floods, thunderstorms and lightning in various parts of the state between September 1 and 6.

Passengers look out from inside a UPSRTC bus stranded at a waterlogged underpass following heavy rain, in Mirzapur, Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

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With many rivers already swelling and inundating areas in Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Ballia, Kushinagar and Ghazipur, the UP relief commissioner’s office instructed district administrations to maintain a strict vigil on water levels.

Currently, the Ganga was flowing above the danger mark in Ballia, Mirzapur, Ghazipur and Prayagraj. Similarly, the Ghaghra crossed the danger level in Ballia, the Varuna in Varanasi, the Tons in Prayagraj, the Jirgo in Mirzapur and the Son in Sonbhadra. In other regions, the Rapti was flowing above the danger level in Shravasti while the Saryu breached the mark in both Barabanki and Ayodhya.

In view of the already existing flood situation in the state, the government was maintaining active relief and rescue systems. After the fresh forecast of the Met department, the administration in the districts concerned had been instructed to exercise extra caution.

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{{^usCountry}} Giving top priority to public safety, the state government directed the district administration to strengthen preparations in affected/vulnerable areas and provide all possible assistance to those in need, stated the relief commissioner’s office. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Giving top priority to public safety, the state government directed the district administration to strengthen preparations in affected/vulnerable areas and provide all possible assistance to those in need, stated the relief commissioner’s office. {{/usCountry}}

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The UP government’s focus was not limited to providing relief after a flood, but also on ensuring administration preparedness before a potential disaster. Based on the Met department’s forecast, timely alerts were issued to districts so that immediate assistance could be provided to people in case of rain or flash floods.

Districts expected to experience heavy rain included Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Varanasi, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Rae Bareli, Mathura, Hathras, Agra, Firozabad, Etawah, Auraiya, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Etah, Kasganj, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Sambhal, and Badaun, along with surrounding areas.

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Flash floods were expected in Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Ghazipur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Jaunpur, Bhadohi, Chitrakoot and Kaushambi.

A widespread alert for lightning was issued in several districts, including Purvanchal to central UP, Bundelkhand, western UP and NCR. Special vigilance was required in several districts, including Prayagraj, Varanasi, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Agra, Kanpur, Jhansi, Mathura, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Saharanpur, Shamli and Muzaffarnagar, added the relief commissioner’s office.