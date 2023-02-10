U.P. on way to becoming the best under CM Yogi: Nandi

Uttar Pradesh industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi said Uttar Pradesh has become ‘Uttam Pradesh’ under the leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath and would now become ‘Sarvottam’ Pradesh.

Welcoming the guests at the inaugural session of the Uttar Global Investors’ Summit-2023 here on Friday, Nandi said investment proposals worth lakhs of crores of rupees had been received at the summit and would lead to make the state a trillion-dollar economy.

He said delegates from 10 partner countries were attending the UPGIS-2023 and the slogan of ‘local to global’ had been brought to reality with the successful organisation of the summit.

“We welcome the initiatives for the state’s development. He said arrival of new companies from across the globe and India would help strengthen the state’s economy,” the minister said. “It is because of double engine government that we are witnessing this event,” he added.

Nandi went poetic as he welcomed the guests saying “Modi ji ki rooh main jazba hai jab iman ka, fir kyun na danka baje Hindustan ka” (Modi has honesty within and this is the reason that India is reaching the top.” The minister said the GIS-2023 has brought investment even in the backward regions of the state.