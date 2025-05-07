Menu Explore
UP Oppn backs govt on Op Sindoor, terms action glorious

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 07, 2025 08:54 PM IST

They backed the Union government’s decision to target nine anti-Indian terror infrastructures in both Pakistan and the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and praised the Indian Army

The main opposition parties of the state - Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party - backed the Union government’s decision to target nine anti-Indian terror infrastructures in both Pakistan and the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and praised the Indian Army for successfully conducting Operation Sindoor, in response to the terror attack in Phalgam.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav stated that the entire Samajwadi Party stands with the Indian government for eradication of terrorism. Speaking at a press conference at SP headquarters in Lucknow on Wednesday, the SP chief said, “We believe in our security forces. We are safe today only because of them. There will be another all-party meeting and SP general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav will represent SP at the meeting. We will give our suggestions at the all-party meeting. We have always believed that the attack should be on the roots so that branches get dry themselves,” added Akhilesh Yadav.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati on Wednesday praised the Indian Army for Operation Sindoor.

In a post on X, Mayawati called the operation “gouravmay” (proud) and “sarahaniy” (commendable), expressing admiration for the Army’s swift and effective action.

“Indian Army’s ‘Operation Sindoor’, destroying nine terrorist hideouts in Pakistan is glorious and praiseworthy,” the BSP chief said.

UP Oppn backs govt on Op Sindoor, terms action glorious
