Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP panchayat polls: BJP chief says Yogi govt's work in rural areas paid off
lucknow news

UP panchayat polls: BJP chief says Yogi govt's work in rural areas paid off

Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections: Swatantradev Singh, the president of the BJP's state unit, has attributed the victory of his party candidates to the work done by the Yogi Adityanath government in the rural areas.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 04, 2021 08:11 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantradev Singh said that as many as 918 party-supported candidates have won the post of members of zila panchayat. (File Photo)

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantradev Singh on Monday attributed the victory of party candidates in the panchayat elections to the development in rural areas and welfare of farmers ensured by the Yogi Adityanath government in the state.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Singh claimed that in the three-tier panchayat election in the state, over 45,000 party-supported candidates have won the post of village pradhan, while more than 60,000 party-supported candidates have emerged victorious as members of kshetra panchayats.

"As many as 918 party-supported candidates have won the post of members of zila panchayat," he said.

"On more than 450 seats, the party-supported candidates have taken a decisive lead," Singh said.

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantradev Singh on Monday attributed the victory of party candidates in the panchayat elections to the development in rural areas and welfare of farmers ensured by the Yogi Adityanath government in the state.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Singh claimed that in the three-tier panchayat election in the state, over 45,000 party-supported candidates have won the post of village pradhan, while more than 60,000 party-supported candidates have emerged victorious as members of kshetra panchayats.

"As many as 918 party-supported candidates have won the post of members of zila panchayat," he said.

"On more than 450 seats, the party-supported candidates have taken a decisive lead," Singh said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh up panchayat yogi adityanath
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election 2021
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP