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UP pitches itself as potential hub for India-US economic ties

Govt emphasises opportunities for American companies in areas including AI, robotics, advanced manufacturing, cybersecurity, semiconductors, health care tech and research

Published on: Aug 19, 2026, 08:12:00 IST
By HT Correspondent
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LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday positioned itself as a key destination for American investment and a potential hub for India-US economic cooperation at the inaugural session of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce National Convention-2026 in Mumbai.

Minister of state Dinesh Pratap Singh (centre) and chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s advisor Awanish Awasthi interacting with US ambassador to India Sergio Gor at the event in Mumbai. (Sourced)
Minister of state Dinesh Pratap Singh (centre) and chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s advisor Awanish Awasthi interacting with US ambassador to India Sergio Gor at the event in Mumbai. (Sourced)

The event was attended by US ambassador to India Sergio Gor and Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis as dual chief guests. The Uttar Pradesh government was also felicitated by Fadnavis and Gor during the programme.

Highlighting UP’s economic potential, the state government said the India-US partnership needed to move beyond strategic dialogue towards co-investment, co-innovation, co-development and co-creation, with UP ready to play a central role.

The state, with an economy of around $660 billion, a large skilled workforce and a diversified industrial base, has growing capabilities in technology, manufacturing, healthcare and digital infrastructure, it said.

The government emphasised opportunities for American companies in areas including artificial intelligence, robotics, advanced manufacturing, cybersecurity, semiconductors, healthcare technology and research. Such cooperation, it said, could combine American technology, capital and expertise with India’s scale and talent.

 
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