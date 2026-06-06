UP police officers more loyal to govt than Constitution: Allahabad HC

The Allahabad high court has observed that police officers in Uttar Pradesh are more loyal towards the ruling dispensation than the Constitution. “The vertical loyalty of officers runs not toward the Constitution but toward the ruling dispensation,” the court said.

Constitutional governance cannot be held hostage to individual expediency or an individual’s convenience, the HC said. (For Representation)

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Justice Vinod Diwakar said that Uttar Pradesh’s “feudal mindset of politicians and bureaucrats” has long reduced constitutional governance to an instrument of personal dominion rather than public service. “The administrative machinery of the State has, over successive regimes, been susceptible to deep political penetration,” the court said in its June 3 order.

It flagged that transfers, postings, and promotions of officers in UP are instruments of political patronage rather than merit-based governance. “Officers perceived as loyalists are rewarded with preferred postings - urban commissionerates, lucrative districts - while those demonstrating

independence are transferred punitively to inconsequential assignments, a well-known fact,” the bench said.

“Field officers, acutely conscious of the transfer-posting economy, calibrate their conduct to satisfy political superiors. Encounter killings, selective crackdowns, and targeted use of the Gangsters Act against inconvenient individuals have periodically attracted judicial notice,” the court added.

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{{^usCountry}} “A considerable section of the officer cadre treats the rule of law not as a constitutional obligation but as an operational inconvenience. Arrests are effected without due process, many times FIRs are registered or suppressed with ulterior motives, and preventive detention provisions are invoked arbitrarily, at the whims of officers,” it observed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A considerable section of the officer cadre treats the rule of law not as a constitutional obligation but as an operational inconvenience. Arrests are effected without due process, many times FIRs are registered or suppressed with ulterior motives, and preventive detention provisions are invoked arbitrarily, at the whims of officers,” it observed. {{/usCountry}}

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“The procedural safeguards under the Code of Criminal Procedure, and now the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, are routinely bypassed. Judicial orders are complied with in form but defeated in substance,” the court said.

The court made these observations while allowing a petition filed by one Rajendra Tyagi relating to Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986 and quashing the trial against him.

Since the Supreme Court is also considering the issues connected to the 1986 Act, Justice Diwakar refrained from giving any final verdict on the issues noticed by it. However, the court went on to highlight various failings of the Uttar Pradesh Police.

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It censured the state home secretary and asked the government to independently evaluate the suitability and operational effectiveness of its officers in the department.

“Certain officers who rose to the post of Home Secretary have, in practice, served as conduits for self-serving interests. Recommendations on postings, approvals of departmental proceedings, and responses to court proceedings have, in such instances, reflected considerations driven by personal or extrinsic calculations rather than dispassionate and constitutionally informed administrative judgment. This fundamentally compromises the institutional integrity that the position demands,” the court said.

“Constitutional governance cannot be held hostage to individual expediency or an individual’s convenience, and the State apparatus must remain answerable to the law and to the Constitution of India, not to any ruling establishment,” the bench added.

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The court also cited the raid carried out in Bikru village to target now-deceased gangster Vikas Dubey to illustrate the impunity with which police officers operate in Uttar Pradesh. It noted that the officer responsible for overseeing the Bikru operation in which eight police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police, were killed received only a formal caution.

“This Court finds it difficult to reconcile such a disproportionately lenient outcome with the gravity of the supervisory failure involved, and it is precisely this culture of institutional impunity that emboldens those in authority to remain unaccountable, perpetuating the feudal and politically patronised administrative ecosystem that this Court has adverted to hereinabove,” the bench said.