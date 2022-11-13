UP: Police SUV hits toddlers crossing road in Baghpat. Video goes viral

An Uttar Pradesh Police vehicle on Sunday hit two children on a busy street in Baghpat, a video being widely circulated showed. The injured children were immediately hospitalised and their condition was said to be stable.

The incident came to light when the CCTV footage of the incident started doing rounds on social media platforms. Two toddlers were seen crossing a busy street in Baghpat when a black SUV – a Police Response Vehicle (PRV) belonging to UP Police – approaching at high speed hit them.

The vehicle immediately came to a halt, along with an auto rickshaw next to it. The auto driver was seen lifting one of the kids from the road while bystanders gathered to see if they were okay.

(Trigger warning: Viewers discretion advised)

In a video statement, Baghpat Police confirmed that the incident took place around 11am today on Haveli road in the city. The children were reportedly playing on the street when the vehicle hit them, police said, adding that they suffered minor injuries and were discharged from the hospital.

Baghpat police officials visited the family after the kids were sent home and shared pictures of the same on Twitter.

An investigation is underway and further action will be taken on the basis of the revelations.