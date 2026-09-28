UP Police tech stall draws 15,000 visitors at UPITS

More than 15,000 people have visited the Uttar Pradesh Police stall in Hall 4 at the UP International Trade Show-2026 over the past three days. The trade show is being held in Greater Noida and continues through September 29.

People gather during the fourth edition of the UP International Trade Show in Greater Noida onSunday (PTI)

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The exhibit showcases the force’s integration of technology into cybercrime investigation, traffic enforcement, surveillance and specialised operations, said a press note shared by the state government’s media cell on Sunday.

At the Cyber Help Desk, personnel are educating visitors on identifying digital-arrest scams and online fraud including those orchestrated on platforms like Telegram while demonstrating digital forensic tools like the UFED device used for mobile data extraction.

Road-safety equipment on display includes speed radar guns and breath analysers. DG (Dial 112) Vinod Kumar Singh noted that cameras have been integrated into breath analysers since 2023 to document testing and prevent result disputes. The stall also features body-worn cameras and mobile data terminals that enable field monitoring and real-time information access for officers on duty.

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{{^usCountry}} The Anti-Terrorist Squad and Special Task Force are displaying tactical equipment, including sniper rifles, close-quarter battle gear, and communication systems. Notable items include a DRDO-developed rocket launcher with a two-kilometre range and a remote-operated firefighting and rescue robot designed for hazardous environments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Anti-Terrorist Squad and Special Task Force are displaying tactical equipment, including sniper rifles, close-quarter battle gear, and communication systems. Notable items include a DRDO-developed rocket launcher with a two-kilometre range and a remote-operated firefighting and rescue robot designed for hazardous environments. {{/usCountry}}

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Beyond hardware, the police are highlighting public safety initiatives such as the 1090 Women Power Line, Pink Booths and Mission Shakti, alongside infrastructure projects like expanded CCTV networks and the Integrated Traffic Management System.