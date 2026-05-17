UP Police warn personnel against objectionable social media posts

The Uttar Pradesh Police headquarters has issued a fresh statewide directive tightening enforcement of its Social Media Policy-2023, warning personnel, including trainees, of strict departmental action for posting objectionable content, reels and other inappropriate material on social media platforms. Officials said the latest directive reflects the UP Police leadership’s zero-tolerance approach towards social media activity considered detrimental to the force’s credibility and professional image. (For representation)

Officials said the latest directive reflects the UP Police leadership’s zero-tolerance approach towards social media activity considered detrimental to the force’s credibility and professional image.

In an order issued on Friday, additional director general (law and order) Amitabh Yash said repeated violations of the policy by police personnel were adversely affecting official work, internal discipline and the public image of the UP Police.

The directive, issued with the approval of the director general of police (DGP), instructs all department heads, zonal offices, commissionerates, district police chiefs and unit in-charges to identify personnel violating the social media guidelines and initiate immediate departmental proceedings against them.

The police headquarters has also directed all units to submit monthly action-taken reports in a prescribed format detailing the violator’s identity, PNO number, designation, nature of the social media post, screenshots, URL links and action initiated in the matter.

Officials said the order became necessary after several instances surfaced in which police personnel were found uploading objectionable reels, videos and posts despite clear restrictions laid down under the Social Media Policy-2023 issued through a DGP circular on February 8, 2023.

According to the fresh directive, all units must preserve digital evidence of such violations, including screenshots and web links of posts, as part of official records during departmental inquiries.

The order underlines that the online conduct of police personnel must remain consistent with the discipline, dignity and neutrality expected from members of the force. Senior officers have been directed to ensure strict compliance and monitor social media activity more closely within their jurisdictions.

The renewed warning from the police headquarters comes amid growing concern within the force over the increasing use of Instagram reels, short videos and personal online content by serving personnel, often while in uniform or during duty hours.