UP Polls: Rajnath to address booth level workers in Jaunpur on Saturday

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will address BJP booth presidents from 16 districts to speed up preparations for upcoming UP assembly polls
Rajnath Singh will be in Jaunpur on Saturday (HT file)
Published on Nov 26, 2021 10:26 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will address BJP booth presidents from 16 districts, including Varanasi, in Jaunpur on November 27 in order to speed up preparations for upcoming UP assembly polls, a party leader said.

BJP Kashi region spokesperson Navratan Rathi said Singh will be the chief guest at the convention and will be attended by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, state in-charge Radha Mohan Singh, state president Swatantra Dev Singh, Union ministers Smriti Irani and Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, MP and state elections co-in-charge Saroj Pandey and UP BJP general secretary (organization) Sunil Bansal among others.

Rathi said all preparations for the convention have been completed.

