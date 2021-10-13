Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP power engineers suspend stir till Oct 19
lucknow news

UP power engineers suspend stir till Oct 19

The power engineers deferred the stir to ensure smooth power supply during Dussehra and other festivals
The power engineers deferred the stir to ensure smooth power supply during Dussehra and other festivals (For Representation)
Published on Oct 13, 2021 11:44 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh’s power engineers on Wednesday announced deferment of their continuing agitation till October 19 to ensure smooth power supply during Dussehra and other festivals but threatened that they would resume their stir from October 20 if the UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) management did meet their demands by then.

“We have decided to suspend the nine-day old agitation so that power supply is not disrupted during coming festivals like Durga Puja, Vijaya Dashmi, Valmiki Jayanti and Sharad Purnima,” UP Rajya Vidyut Abhiyanta Sangh general secretary Prabhat Singh said in a written statement.

“The agitation will continue as per the pre-declared programme from October 20 if the UPPCL management does stop harassment of engineers and does meet various other demands,” he warned.

Earlier, UPPCL chairman M Devraj on Sunday appealed to engineers to call off their stir and larger public interest and seek solution to their grievances through negotiations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Special poster cover on Malihabadi Dussehri mangoes released

Salary hike for 215 employees of Hussainabad Trust

Shivpal: Alliance with Samajwadi Party first priority

Increased screen time causing multiple eye problems: Experts
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP