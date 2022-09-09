Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP principal suspended after students forced to clean toilets | Video

UP principal suspended after students forced to clean toilets | Video

lucknow news
Published on Sep 09, 2022 04:36 PM IST

An official said the principal of the school had committed a similar act earlier too.

Screengrab from the video.
ByKanishka Singharia | Edited by Sohini Goswami

The principal of a government primary school was suspended after an undated video purportedly showing students cleaning toilets at the institution in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district created an uproar.

Ballia district basic education officer Maniram Singh said the video, which is now being shared widely on social media, is of an elementary school in Pipra Kala-1 in Sohaon block of the district.

Also Read | Unhappy over cleric’s no to DJ music, UP man threatens to bomb Jama Masjid, held

After taking cognizance of the situation, block education officer Lokesh Mishra was ordered to investigate, following which school principal Mrityunjay Singh was suspended.

In the clip, children are seen cleaning a toilet. According to reports, the principal was standing there and getting the toilet cleaned up by the students. In another video of the same incident, a man is seen yelling at the children while they clean the toilet. If the pupils did not comply, he threatened to lock the toilet.

An official said the principal of the school had committed a similar act earlier too.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kanishka Singharia

Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens....view detail

Topics
lucknow uttar pradesh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP