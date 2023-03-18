U.P.: Problems fixed quickly as strike partially hits power supply to Lucknow

Electricity supply to many localities in the state capital was partially hit due to the ongoing three-day strike of the state power employees on Friday. However, the grievances of consumers were redressed within two hours, said a senior official of the Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA). These localities included Mal, Malihabad, Mohanlalganj and Bakshi Ka Talab areas. Uttar Pradesh energy minister AK Sharma after inspecting 33/11 KV power sub-station in Lucknow. (HT photo)

Power cuts were also reported in Alambagh, Chowk, Balaganj, Thakurganj, Aminabad and Yahiyaganj. Moreover, state energy minister AK Sharma inspected the two control rooms—one at Shakti Bhawan and the other at Hussainganj (customer care 1912)—of the Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Ltd (MVVNL). He appreciated outsourced staff on duty there. The minister warned the employees on strike of stern action.

“Control rooms have also been set up in each regional office and divisional office of the corporation. In view of the strike by the employees, the control room is going to play an important role in addressing the complaints of the common man,” he said.

Anyone facing problem in power supply can dial control room number 9415099256, 8004011536, 0522-2209627or can E-mail at ID sehq12345@g mail.com, he added.

Sharma also inspected the 33/11 KV sub-station. During the inspection, director (commercial) Yogesh Kumar said out of 15,000 complaints received on March 16, 4,000 were related to electricity supply. Every complaint was addressed, he added.

“Under the MVVNL, some disturbances came to fore in Ayodhya, Gonda and Sitapur districts. The electricity-related problems in Ayodhya and Sitapur had been rectified. The problem persists in some places in Gonda but that too will be addressed,” Kumar added.