U.P.: Property worth 11.5 cr of ex-MLA Vijay Mishra attached in Lucknow

A villa worth several crores registered in the name of former Gyanpur (in Bhadohi district) MLA Vijay Mishra’s daughter-in-law Roopa Mishra was attached on Sunday on the directives of the Bhadohi district magistrate under the Gangsters Act invoked against him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vijay Mishra is presently lodged in Agra jail in connection with multiple cases related to murder, attempt to murder, extortions and rape charges against him.

Sharing details, a local police official said a Bhadohi Police team led by inspector Rakesh Singh sought their help in attaching the property of Roopa Mishra, the wife of Vijay Mishra’s son Vishnu Mishra. He said the property worth ₹11.5 crore in Sushant Golf City was allegedly procured through criminal activities of Vijay Mishra.

There is a provision under the Gangsters Act to seize the property if police can establish that it is procured through illegal and criminal activities, he added. Inspector, Bhadohi Police, Rakesh Singh said the district magistrate of Bhadohi had issued orders to seize the property under the Gangsters Act on November 29.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said a notice had been put outside the villa and a public announcement had been made to make aware people that this particular property was seized by the police. Former Nishad Party MLA Vijay Mishra has over 80 criminal cases pending against him. He has also been accused of raping a singer from Varanasi. The singer has accused Mishra and his son, who is also in jail since after his arrest in July 2022, of raping her along with one other person.