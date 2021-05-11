Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP records 20,463 fresh Covid cases, 306 deaths; tally climbs to over 15.45 lakh
lucknow news

UP records 20,463 fresh Covid cases, 306 deaths; tally climbs to over 15.45 lakh

However, the number of active cases in the state have come down by over 94,000 in the past 10 days, additional chief secretary, health, Amit Mohan Prasad said.
PTI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 05:44 PM IST
So far, over 4.34 crore samples have been tested in Uttar Pradesh, including more than 2.33 lakh samples that were tested on Monday.(Sakib Ali/HT file photo)

Uttar Pradesh has recorded 20,463 fresh Covid-19 cases that took the total tally to 15,45,212, while 306 fatalities pushed the death toll to 16,043, officials informed on Tuesday.

However, the number of active cases in the state have come down by over 94,000 in the past 10 days, additional chief secretary, health, Amit Mohan Prasad said.

On April 30, there were about 3.10 lakh active cases while currently the number stands at 2,16,057.

Of the 306 fatalities, Lucknow reported the maximum deaths at 23, Kanpur 16, Meerut 15, Jhansi and Gautam Buddh Nagar 12 each, Agra and Azamgarh 11 each, Basti 10 and Varanasi 8, as per a health bulletin issued here.

Meerut reported the highest number of fresh Covid-19 cases at 1,368, followed by 1,229 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 1,154 in Lucknow, it said.

As many as 29,358 Covid-19 patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, Prasad said.

With this, the total number of patients recovered in the state has risen to 13,13,112, he added.

So far, over 4.34 crore samples have been tested in the state, including more than 2.33 lakh samples that were tested on Monday.

Uttar Pradesh has recorded 20,463 fresh Covid-19 cases that took the total tally to 15,45,212, while 306 fatalities pushed the death toll to 16,043, officials informed on Tuesday.

However, the number of active cases in the state have come down by over 94,000 in the past 10 days, additional chief secretary, health, Amit Mohan Prasad said.

On April 30, there were about 3.10 lakh active cases while currently the number stands at 2,16,057.

Of the 306 fatalities, Lucknow reported the maximum deaths at 23, Kanpur 16, Meerut 15, Jhansi and Gautam Buddh Nagar 12 each, Agra and Azamgarh 11 each, Basti 10 and Varanasi 8, as per a health bulletin issued here.

Meerut reported the highest number of fresh Covid-19 cases at 1,368, followed by 1,229 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 1,154 in Lucknow, it said.

As many as 29,358 Covid-19 patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, Prasad said.

With this, the total number of patients recovered in the state has risen to 13,13,112, he added.

So far, over 4.34 crore samples have been tested in the state, including more than 2.33 lakh samples that were tested on Monday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh
TRENDING NEWS

People are posting hilarious comments to this tweet on mangoes and math problems

Doggo acts extra cautious around suspicious package, does this. Watch

Professor’s gesture for graduate student and her baby wins hearts on Twitter

Elderly couple steals hearts with their energetic dance moves. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine
Munmun Dutta
Covid-19
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP