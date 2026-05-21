Lucknow, No respite seems to be in store for Uttar Pradesh from the sweltering heat conditions, as the Meteorological Department issued a 'Red Colour Warning' for the next three days and an Orange Warning thereafter in view of the possibility of heatwave to severe heatwave conditions and warm night conditions at isolated places across the state over the next week.

UP: 'Red warning' issued for possible severe heatwave

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A red warning is the highest level of weather alert, meaning "take action".

According to the Meteorological Centre in Lucknow, the absence of any active weather system, enhanced radiational heating due to clear skies and dry weather, and the subsidence of hot winds associated with an anticyclone over central India in the middle tropospheric levels have aggravated the heat conditions in the state.

The weather office noted that hot and dry westerly winds over southern Uttar Pradesh, coupled with moist easterly winds entering northern parts of the state under the influence of a trough extending up to Manipur, have increased sensible heat and humidity levels.

For western Uttar Pradesh, the department has forecast heatwave conditions at some places during daytime between May 21 and May 25, while warm night conditions are likely at isolated locations between May 22 and May 24.

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{{^usCountry}} In eastern Uttar Pradesh, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely at several places during the same period, accompanied by warm night conditions at isolated places. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In eastern Uttar Pradesh, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely at several places during the same period, accompanied by warm night conditions at isolated places. {{/usCountry}}

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The weather office informed that dry weather conditions are likely to continue across the state, along with strong surface winds.

On Wednesday, Banda district recorded the highest temperature in the country at 48 degrees Celsius, while Prayagraj registered 46.4 degrees Celsius, Hamirpur 46.2 degrees Celsius and Jhansi 45.9 degrees Celsius. Temperatures in several districts, including Aligarh, Varanasi and Hardoi, remained above 43 degrees Celsius.

The extreme heat has also begun affecting agricultural activity and commercial establishments in various districts.

In Ballia district's Sikanderpur tehsil area, farmers said paddy sowing activities have come to a halt due to the severe heat.

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Farmer Braj Bhushan Singh, 45, said fields were ready for sowing paddy seeds, but the prevailing heat was discouraging farmers from beginning cultivation.

"If seeds are sown now, continuous irrigation will be required, and ultimately the crop may get scorched in this heat. There is no point in sowing under such conditions," he said.

Singh mentioned that nearly 50 farmers in his village were yet to begin sowing, and fields remained vacant due to fear of crop damage.

In Aligarh, traders expressed concern that the soaring temperatures over the past three days had created a "lockdown-like" situation in the city's major markets during daytime.

Rajesh Bhardwaj, general secretary of the Aligarh Vyapar Mandal, said Railway Road, the city's oldest and largest market with over 600 shops, had witnessed a sharp fall in business activity.

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"The average daily turnover of around ₹3 crore has dropped to nearly ₹3 lakh over the last three days," he said, adding that the situation could worsen further with the maximum temperature expected to touch 46 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.