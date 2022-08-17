U.P.: Retd bank official’s unique tribute to unsung martyrs in Prayagraj

A retired senior manager of Punjab National Bank, Om Prakash Singh, paid homage to unsung martyrs of the country in a unique manner, on the 76th Independence Day, on Monday.

He continuously cycled for six hours circling the statue of Rabindra Nath Tagore in Tagore Town from noon to 6pm, completing 1,076 circles and covering a distance of 50 km. Simultaneously, while cycling the 62-year-old also sang the song ‘Ae mere watan ke logon’ 76 times.

Om Prakash had paid homage to the unsung martyrs on the auspicious occasion of 50th Independence Day of our country on August 15, 1997 also by standing still for 20 Hours 10 Minutes 6 Seconds, which was recognised by Guinness World Records as a new record. That record stands unbroken till date.

He has created three world records till date and even after over 25 years, all three records stand unbroken. Om Prakash Singh had threaded a strand of cotton through a number 13 needle 20,675 times in 2 hours (@ 3 times per second) on July 25, 1993, in Allahabad. The earlier record was 11,796 times in 2 hours. Again, he threaded a strand of cotton through a number 13 needle 7,040 times on June 8, 1997 at Allahabad. This time the strand of cotton has to be withdrawn from the other side of the needle and Guinness Book had given the target of 3040 times in 2 hours.

Monday’s event was organised by the NGO Research Institute and Welfare Organisation for Humanity (RIWOH). Singh extended thanks to Hardeep Singh, secretary, RIWOH, Vinay Pathak, president, RIWOH, social worker Dukanji and Corporator Anil Agrawal, Nand Lal for organising this event. He also extended thanks to all the people who were present in his support including Aman Prakash Singh, Osheen Singh, Sarthak Kharabanda and Hitaishi.