Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP RLD hails repeal of agricultural laws as victory of farmers’ struggle
lucknow news

UP RLD hails repeal of agricultural laws as victory of farmers’ struggle

RLD leader Anil Dubey said the government was forced to withdraw the ‘black’ agricultural laws after RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary’s rallies in support of farmers started drawing huge crowds
Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary has opposed the three agricultural laws. (file photo)
Published on Nov 19, 2021 11:40 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on repeal of the three controversial agricultural laws as the victory of farmers’ struggle and the party’s unflinching and active support to the movement.

“The government had to buckle down when it failed to crush the spirit of farmers who braved the vagaries of nature sitting under the open sky for 350 days,” RLD leader Anupam Mishra said.

BJP leaders, he said, insulted the farmers and called them terrorists, traitors, goons, miscreants and authorities tortured them in various ways but all this could not break their spirit.

Another senior RLD leader Anil Dubey said the government was forced to withdraw the ‘black’ laws after RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary’s rallies in support of farmers started drawing huge crowds.

He demanded the government to immediately convene the special session of the Parliament to officially repeal the three laws.

“Additionally, the government must render a public apology to farmers for calling them names,” Dubey demanded.

