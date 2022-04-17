UP: “Roza Iftar” hosted for Muslim women at a Lucknow mosque

In a first in the state capital, president, All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board, Shaista Amber organised a ‘Roza Iftar’ for the women of Rising Beyond The Ceiling (RBTC), Uttar Pradesh Chapter, at Ambar Masjid here on Saturday.

RBTC shines a spotlight on Muslim women’s contributions to nation-building in a variety of ways and professions. It aims to make Muslim women’s stories more visible, provide positive role models for future generations and boost young women’s confidence and ambition in all spheres.

On the occasion, Muslim women also offered “namaz” in the mosque. A separate wing is attached to the mosque premises for women to pray there. The iftar get together was attended by RBTC, UP, coordinator Sabiha Ahmad and media coordinator Mohsina Mirza. Other eminent members who graced the occasion included Arjumand Zaidi, Lubna and Maryam Khan.

Sabiha Ahmad said she was extremely happy to see the arrangement made for Muslim women to offer prayers in the mosque. “They no longer need to go to some temporary place to offer prayers,” she added.

Speaking to media, Mohsina Mirza said, “All of us have prayed for peace after the ‘namaz’. We have all prayed that our children continue to get their due and there is an atmosphere of happiness everywhere in our country.”