UP sanctions 36.69 cr for police digital radios, drone defence

Uttar Pradesh has sanctioned nearly ₹36.69 crore to modernise police communication and strengthen security at religious congregations and other high-risk public events by upgrading the wireless network in 12 districts and procuring anti-drone systems.

For representation only (File photo)

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The home department issued the two approvals within two days, aiming to improve the Uttar Pradesh police’s operational capabilities by replacing ageing analogue wireless equipment with secure digital communication systems while equipping security agencies to tackle potential drone threats during large gatherings.

Under a government order issued by special secretary Avanish Dinesh Kumar on June 26, the state granted administrative and financial approval of ₹31,70,72,550 during the 2026-27 financial year for replacing analogue VHF wireless sets with digital VHF communication equipment in 12 districts.

The approval follows a proposal submitted by the Uttar Pradesh police headquarters (radio wing). The project includes procurement of 3,810 digital handheld and mobile VHF radio sets with accessories at a cost of ₹15.24 crore, along with 4,575 digital base station VHF radio sets, accessories and additional power backup batteries costing ₹16.47 crore.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the digital VHF network is expected to improve the reliability, clarity and security of police wireless communication while strengthening coordination during law-and-order duties, emergency response and disaster management. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the digital VHF network is expected to improve the reliability, clarity and security of police wireless communication while strengthening coordination during law-and-order duties, emergency response and disaster management. {{/usCountry}}

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In a separate order issued on June 25, the government sanctioned ₹4,98,98,700 for procuring nine anti-drone systems to strengthen security during religious congregations, fairs, festivals and other large public events across the state.

The order, issued with the concurrence of the finance department and addressed to the additional director general of police, security headquarters, states that the systems will be deployed to strengthen security arrangements and maintain law and order at events drawing large crowds, particularly religious occasions.

The government directed the police headquarters to ensure that the equipment procured meets operational requirements in terms of make, model, specifications and quantity, while taking responsibility for its quality, utility and suitability.

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Both projects will be funded through allocations made in the 2026-27 state budget, with the sanctioned amount to be fully utilised by March 31, 2027.