UP sizzles, no respite from heat wave, says weatherman
Lucknow: There would be no respite from severe heat wave as day temperature in several cities of Uttar Pradesh remained several degrees above normal, said the weatherman. Banda broke all previous record as the mercury soared to 49 degrees Celsius, a new high in May on Sunday.
Maximum temperature in Banda was 6.3 degrees above normal. On Saturday, the district equalled previous high of 48.8 degrees Celsius recorded on May 31, 1994.
The maximum temperature in several cities remained high with Taj city Agra recording 47.7 degrees Celsius, Jhansi 47.6, Prayagraj 46.9, Kanpur 46.1, Varanasi 46 and Churk 45.6. The MeT department has issued warnings of heat wave very likely at isolated places over the State.
Lucknow was relatively better with maximum temperature of 41.9 and minimum of 28.2 degrees Celsius respectively. However, 73% humidity level made life difficult for Lucknowites. Maximum and minimum temperatures in Lucknow will be around 42 and 28 degrees Celsius respectively on Monday.
The state forecast is rain, thundershowers very likely at isolated places over the state, as per met director JP Gupta.
When is a heat wave declared?
A heat wave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above the normal. A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.
Based on absolute recorded temperatures, a heatwave is declared when an area logs a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius.
A severe heat wave is declared if the maximum temperature crosses the 47-degrees Celsius mark.
BJP launches campaign against Delhi govt
New Delhi: Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta kickstarted the party's 'Pol Khol campaign' against the AAP government in Delhi on Sunday from the Rajinder Nagar assembly constituency, where a bypoll is due to be held. Senior BJP leaders said that the campaign will “expose” the AAP and its development model, which the AAP is trying to sell in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat after forming the government in Punjab.
Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival: Jarkhar Academy, Chachrari Centre win on Day 3
Jarkhar Hockey Academy, Chachrari Hockey Centre and Sahnewal Hockey Centre on Saturday registered victories in the senior and sub-junior competitions on Day 3 of the Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival, organised by Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust at Jarkhar village, Ludhiana. In the sub junior category encounter, Chachrari ousted Bagriya Hockey Centre Sangrur by 4-1. In the second sub-junior category clash, Jarkhar Academy defeated Jatana Hockey Centre by 6-1.
Mundka fire: Magisterial inquiry instituted after LG approval
New Delhi: Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal has approved the constitution of a magisterial inquiry under district magistrate (West) into Mundka fire incident which claimed at least 27 lives. The inquiry has to be completed within six weeks and it will ascertain lapses on the part of departments/agencies and the role of officers concerned, officials aware of the matter said. “The inquiry will also recommend action against erring individuals, agencies and officers,” an official said.
Mundka fire: Owner of the building arrested, role of agencies under lens
The police on Sunday arrested Manish Lakra, the owner of the Mundka building where a devastating fire killed 27 people on Friday, police said. Lakra, who was present in the four-storey building with his family when the incident took place, managed to escape, police said. Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Sameer Sharma said Lakra was on his way to Haridwar when he was arrested from Ghevra Mor on Delhi-Rohtak Road on Sunday morning.
To settle scores with her father, minor boy killed one-year-old girl: Cops
To take revenge from her father, a 13-year-old boy murdered one-year-old girl whose naked body was found from the water tank of a primary school on Friday under Sairpur police station limits, said police officials here on Sunday. The girl had gone missing on Thursday night when she was at the party at a relative's house with her family.
