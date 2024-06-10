 U.P.: Speeding SUV mows down radiology student in Lucknow - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

U.P.: Speeding SUV mows down radiology student in Lucknow

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 11, 2024 05:58 AM IST

22-year-old student Ankit Sharma, studying radiology at Era University, was killed by a speeding SUV in Lucknow. Driver fled, friends claim he was drunk.

A 22-year-old student was mowed down by a speeding SUV in Mohanlalganj area of Lucknow district on Sunday night, police said on Monday.

The mishap occurred when the victim was walking after having dinner. (For Representation)
The mishap occurred when the victim was walking after having dinner. (For Representation)

The mishap occurred when the victim identified as Ankit Sharma, a student of radiology at Era University, was walking after having dinner. Ankit hailed from Jharkhand.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

“After the accident, the injured student was taken to the PGI trauma centre where doctors declared him dead during treatment,” read a police press note. The driver of the SUV identified as Uday Pratap Singh, a resident of LDA Colony, Kanpur Road, was also injured in the accident but managed to flee.

Ankit’s friends present at the spot alleged that the SUV driver was drunk. The police have kept the body in morgue and have informed his family members about the accident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / U.P.: Speeding SUV mows down radiology student in Lucknow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On