U.P.: Speeding SUV mows down radiology student in Lucknow

A 22-year-old student was mowed down by a speeding SUV in Mohanlalganj area of Lucknow district on Sunday night, police said on Monday. The mishap occurred when the victim was walking after having dinner. (For Representation)

The mishap occurred when the victim identified as Ankit Sharma, a student of radiology at Era University, was walking after having dinner. Ankit hailed from Jharkhand.

“After the accident, the injured student was taken to the PGI trauma centre where doctors declared him dead during treatment,” read a police press note. The driver of the SUV identified as Uday Pratap Singh, a resident of LDA Colony, Kanpur Road, was also injured in the accident but managed to flee.

Ankit’s friends present at the spot alleged that the SUV driver was drunk. The police have kept the body in morgue and have informed his family members about the accident.